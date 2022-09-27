Astro's Cha Eun Woo and Han So Hee transformed teamed up with Kakao for a project of a dramatized trailer for the webtoon The Villainess Is a Marionette, to portray the personas of the characters. Han So Hee became Princess Kayena and Cha Eun Woo became Duke Kidrey. While many were fawning over the visuals, others were disappointed about the photos looking unnatural and the weird mix of 3D and 2D. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee To Be Joined by Claudia Kim, Wi Ha Joon and Others for ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Drama.

