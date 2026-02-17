New York, February 17: Court records have revealed that Robert Dorgan, the 56-year-old suspect in February 16’s fatal shooting at a youth hockey rink in Rhode Island, had been embroiled in a series of volatile legal and personal disputes involving his gender identity. Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta and the surname Esposito, allegedly targeted family members at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena during a high school "Senior Night" game on February 16. The attack left two people dead and three others critically injured before Dorgan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The violence appears to be the culmination of years of domestic friction that intensified after Dorgan underwent gender reassignment surgery in early 2020. According to police documents and court records reviewed by local news outlets, the transition led to a total breakdown of family relationships, marked by allegations of assault, intimidation, and multiple death threats from various relatives. Rhode Island Shooting: 3 Including Suspect Killed in Shooting During Youth Hockey Game in US, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A History of Domestic Hostility

In 2020, Dorgan reported to the North Providence Police that his father-in-law had reacted violently to the surgery, allegedly ordering him to leave the family home where he had lived for seven years. Dorgan told investigators at the time that his father-in-law used derogatory slurs and threatened to have him "murdered by an Asian street gang" if he remained.

While the father-in-law was initially charged with intimidation and obstruction of the judicial system, the charges were later dismissed by prosecutors. Around the same time, Dorgan’s marriage collapsed. His then-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, filed for divorce, initially citing the surgery and "personality disorder traits" as grounds, though the filing was later amended to "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in June 2021. Jesse Van Rootselaar, Transgender Woman Behind Tumbler Ridge School Shooting, First Killed Her Mother and Step-Brother at Home.

The domestic turmoil extended beyond his immediate marriage. Records show that Dorgan also accused his own mother of assault and acting in a "violent, threatening or tumultuous manner" in 2020. Though she was charged with simple assault and battery, that case was also eventually dismissed.

Dorgan claimed these charges further enraged his father-in-law, who reportedly warned that "further retaliation could be expected" if the charges against the mother were not dropped. In the years following the 2021 divorce, Dorgan moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to work as a truck driver, but investigators believe he returned to Rhode Island specifically to target the family during the hockey tournament.

The Attack and "Good Samaritan" Intervention

Witnesses at the arena described a scene of "pure chaos" as shots rang out during the third period of the game. Footage from a livestream captured players diving for cover as approximately 13 shots were fired in rapid succession. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves credited a "Good Samaritan" in the crowd for interceding, which likely prevented more casualties.

One victim died at the scene, while a second succumbed to their wounds at the hospital. Among the dead and injured are believed to be Dorgan’s ex-wife and their children. A woman identifying herself as Dorgan's daughter spoke to reporters shortly after the incident, describing her father as "very sick" and having long-term mental health issues.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence issued a statement describing the situation as "deeply painful," noting that domestic violence often spills out from behind closed doors to affect entire communities. The Rhode Island Interscholastic League has temporarily suspended high school games across the state as a mark of respect and to provide time for student-athletes to process the tragedy.

Police are currently reviewing the extensive history of complaints filed by and against Dorgan to determine if more could have been done to prevent the escalating threats from turning into a mass shooting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Independent), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

