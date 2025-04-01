South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been at the center of a major controversy after his name was linked to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. According to the actress' family, the Queen of Tears star dated her when she was still a minor. Amid the numerous allegations, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference on Monday (March 31) and broke down while addressing the media for the first time since Sae Ron's passing on February 16, 2025, which also happens to be Soo Hyun's birthday. At the press conference, however, the K-Drama star did not address another controversy involving him and his Real co-star Sulli. Sulli's brother has since reacted to the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star's recent press conference. Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference About Kim Sae Ron: From Breaking Down, Denying Dating a Minor Kim Sae Ron to Legal Action Against Late Actress’ Family – Check Key Moments (Watch Video).

Sulli’s Brother Choi Geon-hee Reacts to Kim Soo Hyun’s Press Conference

Following Kim Soo Hyun's dramatic press conference, Sulli's brother Choi Geon-hee called out the K-Drama star for dressing up tip-top in an all black outfit. As quoted by Koreaboo, he said, "This is my guess, but Kim Soo Hyun usually enjoys wearing all black. But today he was the king of all black." He said that someone who is going through a mental instability would never put so much effort on their dressing. He said that Soo Hyun came all prepared for the event, genuinely wanting to address the sensitive situation.

Kim Soo Hyun at the Press Conference

Kim Soo Hyun cried and said: "If anyone thinks that choice was cowardly or selfish, I will accept all criticism. And I sincerely apologize to everyone who has always loved and cared for me." #KimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/WeguwBJA2p — Bee🐝 (@Beevl__) March 31, 2025

Sulli's brother also analyzed Soo Hyun's behavior during the press conference and said that his overall demeanor did not align with someone who is in deep distress. While the actor was seen crying, he mentioned that Soo Hyun seemed "bold". He said, "Psychologically, he still seemed pretty stable even though he was crying. I guess that's his style."

Sulli’s Brother Feels Kim Soo Hyun Is Greedy

Sulli's brother said that Kim Soo Hyun is treated "less unfairly" as compared to others in such situations. He said, "He has a lot to protect and its because of his greed. Will there be a second press conference? Is the KRW 12 Billion (USD 8.15 Million) the final goal? He doesn't seem sorry at all to the deceased." ‘When Can I Hold You?’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

Sulli’s Brother During His IG Live

sulli’s brother is live on ig right now pic.twitter.com/0v5QoPBSuz — TAEYEON PCD (@soshirevelae) March 31, 2025

Choi Geon-hee also said that they were not at all surprised when Kim Soo Hyun refuted the allegations and defended himself. He said, "Kim Soo Hyun's press conference was so predictable that it wasn't even surprising. We watched it expressionlessly."

