K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun's alleged text messages to late actress Kim Sae Ron have been leaked online amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their rumoured relationship. As per Koreaboo, on Thursday (March 27), the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron, along with their legal representative Bu Ji Seok, held a press conference in Seoul where they revealed the text message exchange between the actress and Kim Soo Hyun from 2016. The messages also served as proof of a romantic relationship between the two when Kim Sae Ron was just a minor. Kim Sae Ron’s Husband Breaks Silence! CONFIRMS Marriage With the ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress but Denies Abuse and Pregnancy Claims.

Intimate Messages Between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron From 2016

In the alleged chat, Kim Soo Hyun asked the actress how long it would take for them to be physically intimate. For the unversed, the Queen of Tears star's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, had previously claimed that the duo only began dating after she reached legal age. However, as per the messages, Sae Ron was just 17.

Kim Sae Ron’s IG Post

Kakao Talk Chat Between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron From 2016

GaroSero:KakaoTalk between #KimSooHyun & #KimSaeRon from 2016 H: In the future, will u really kiss me? Is kissing also forbidden? R: No..it's not forbidden. Kissing is allowed H:When will I be able to hold u while sleeping? I think I'd sleep very well R: Ok,I allow u to do that pic.twitter.com/VUCz8SxpWh — Bee🐝 (@Beevl__) March 27, 2025

Let us take a look at chats as shared by the Korean news portal.

KSR: "I'm going back to filming. Ill be back soon."

KSH: "Come back soon, hehe (heart emoticon)."

KSR: "(Heart emoticon)"

KSH: "Do it for real later hehe. Ah, is this not allowed too?"

KSR: "Nah, it isn't. Ill do it."

KSR: "Do you miss me or not?"

KSH: "You? Who do you think - do I miss you or not?"

KSR: "How would I know if you don't tell me, I don't know."

KSH: "Cute of you to ask that."

KSR: "So, do you miss me or not?"

In another chat, Kim Soo Hyun told Kim Sae that he wanted to hug her to sleep. When the actress said, "You never wake up", the K-Drama star replied, "Yes, I wouldn't notice even if you kissed me." To this KSR replied, "So you wouldn't notice even if I did it for a few times?" to which the actor asked, "When can I hold you and fall asleep? I think I'd be able to sleep really well then." The actress then told him that she needs some time before they can get physically intimate, hinting at a year at least. Kim Sae Ron’s Close Friend Claims Actress’ Death Was Caused by Her Abusive Husband in Leaked Audio.

The K-Entertainment community eagerly awaits Kim Soo Hyun's official statement on the latest revelations. What do you think about the chat leak? Are they fake? If not, will Kim Soo Hyun's agency deny this, too?

