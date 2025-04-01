South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun tearfully denied allegations that he dated the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor at a press conference in Seoul on Monday (March 31). The K-drama star is being subjected to significant backlash following the revelation of his relationship with the late actress. After over three weeks since the revelations first emerged from the Garosero Research Institute, the Queen of Tears star held a press conference and stated that he would not be taking questions from the media but would deliver a statement alongside his lawyer. The Monday press conference was the first public appearance of Kim Soo Hyun since the controversy erupted. ‘When Can I Hold You?’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

At the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun bowed in apology and admitted to having a romantic affair with Kim Sae Ron for over a year in 2020. The actor's agency GOLDMEDALIST had initially denied the dating accusations and later admitted that he two had been in a relationship but claimed it had not begun before Sae Ron turned legal age. Let us take a look at some important moments from the press conference.

Kim Soo Hyun Addresses Past Choices

Kim Soo Hyun opened his statement by apologising to those affected by the controversy, and said, "Firstly, I am sorry. Because of me, so many people are suffering. And I feel sorry for that the late actor isn't able to rest in peace." The actor reflected on the choices he made throughout his career and confessed that he often prioritised his public image over his personal feelings. He said, "Whenever there was a situation and the choice for Kim Soo Hyun as a human being and Kim Soo Hyun as a celebrity came up, I think I always chose in favour of the celebrity."

He continued, "I understand that people don't trust what I say about what happened between me and Kim Sae Ron. But because I only have once chance, I would really appreciate it if you would listen to what have to say."Kim Soo Hyun confessed to being too preoccupied with the fear of losing what he had and said, "I consider myself a coward. I have always been too preoccupied with holding on to what I have. I couldn't even trust the goodwill that came my way, always fearing loss, harm and running away, denying everything."

Kim Soo Hyun Makes First Public Appearance Since Kim Sae Ron Dating Rumours

Kim Soo Hyun cried and said: "If anyone thinks that choice was cowardly or selfish, I will accept all criticism. And I sincerely apologize to everyone who has always loved and cared for me." #KimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/WeguwBJA2p — Bee🐝 (@Beevl__) March 31, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun Admits to Initially Denying His Relationship With Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun talked about the difficult situation he faced as the lead actor in Queen of Tears and explained the reason behind the delay in his confession - "When the drama was airing, I had so much to protect as its lead actor. What would've happened if I had admitted to a yearlong relationship? What would happen to the actors, the staff working overnight, and the production team who had everything staked on the project? What would happen to our agency's employees?" Sharing that their relationship ended on a good note, the actor said, 'Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was like any other ordinary couple. We dated with good feelings and after some time broke up."

Kim Soo Hyun Denies Dating Kim Sae Ron as a Minor

Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, saying, "I never dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. He said that the accusations of their relationship were based on manipulated evidence. "There is evidence of photos, videos, and Kakao Talk chats that have been cleverly manipulated. I will take whatever criticism about my choices, but that everything becomes fact."

He also dismissed the allegations that the actress took her life due to the financial pressure from Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST. "It is not true that she made this tragic choice because of me or my agency over a debt. The family of the deceased revealed testimony from the agency's CEO on YouTube, making it sound like the agency pressured her by sending a letter demanding repayment. However, a phone call recorded a year ago shows a different conversation." He also claimed that the Kakao Talk conversations released by Kim Sae Ron's family as evidence were doctored and submitted proof defding his statement.

Netizens Slammed Kim Soo Hyun for Crying, Call It Another Performance

& The Best ACTOR award goes to Kim Soo Hyun 😞 His crying scene in Drama >>> Real life https://t.co/zvSMxbB4Zs — Mimi #Minoz 🇮🇳 (@GirlShaheer) March 31, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun Vows To Fight the Accusations

Kim Soon said that he struggled to speak out regarding the matter initially due to various circumstances. He said, "Every time something about me and Kim Sae Ron was exposed, I thought to myself, let's reveal everything. I kept thinking about speaking directly and ending this hell-like situation." He continued, "But I couldn't accept being coerced into taking what's fake as truth. I will take action to thoroughly investigate the evidence that the family of the deceased are bringing forward as if they have verified it all."

Legal Action Against Kim Sae Ron’s Family and YouTube Channel

Following Kim Soo Hyun's press conference, the actor's legal representative, Kim Jong Bok, announced legal action against those involved in spreading misinformation. "Actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDAIST have decided to file criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against the parties involved in order to clarify the facts. They have entrusted this matter to our law firm." Soo Hyun's complaint, filed on March 31, named Kim Sae Ron's family members. an individual claiming to be her aunt and Hoverlab, the operators of Garosero Research Institute, accusing them of defamation. The lawsuit seeking damages worth KRW 12 Billion has been filed with the Supreme Central District Court. ‘I’m Not Embarrassed at All’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Alleged Video Commenting on Lingerie-Clad Mannequin Sent to Underage Kim Sae Ron Revealed.

Watch Kim Soo Hyun’s Press Briefing:

Kim Sae Ron's family is yet to react to Kim Soo Hyun's press conference defending himself.

