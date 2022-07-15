Jack in the Box, J-hope's album has finally been released! Before that though J-hope threw a huge pre-release party that many K-pop stars attended including Jessi, HyunA, Dawn, Cha Eun-woo and many others. It seems J-hope certainly knows how to "wow", as many of the artists shared pictures from the party and everyone seemed to be having a blast. BTS’ Jin Looks Dapper in Stylish Outfit at J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Pre-Release Party; View Pics.
Jack in the Box is now available on streaming platforms. It includes a track list of 10 songs, out of which two, "Arson" and "MORE", have music videos as well. Congratulations to J-hope on the fantastic album!
