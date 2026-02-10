An old concert clip featuring SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has resurfaced online, sparking a heated debate within the K-pop community. The video, which dates back to a 2016 solo performance, shows the idol dancing around a woman who is tied to a chair. While some fans defend the performance as a piece of artistic storytelling, others have raised concerns regarding the imagery and the age of the performers involved at the time. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Addresses The Expensive Reality Of Paid Content In K-Pop, Earning ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Hoshi Sparks Debate - Watch Video

When is Hoshi apologizing for tying up and manhandling women on stage?pic.twitter.com/vUGjI1SVXP https://t.co/ISjQp3ZyFR — Nae ⁷ | 𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗚 (@onlyUmyScenery) February 6, 2026

Context of the Performance

The clip is taken from Hoshi’s solo stage of his song Can’t Go Anywhere, performed during one of SEVENTEEN's early concerts in 2016. The song’s narrative explores the dark themes of an obsessive and controlling relationship. To visually represent these lyrics, the stage production utilized a theatrical setup where a female dancer sat bound to a chair while Hoshi performed a dramatic contemporary routine around her. Fans of the artist point out that the choreography was intended to portray the "villainous" or "toxic" nature of the song’s protagonist rather than to glorify the situation. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi And DK Under Fire For Making "Fatphobic" Comments About ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Controversy Over Casting and Age

The debate intensified as netizens identified the female performer in certain iterations of the show as Yehana, a former member of the K-pop group PRISTIN. At the time of the 2016 performance, Yehana was 16 years old, while Hoshi was 20. Critics on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have expressed discomfort with the age gap and the nature of the stage. Some users argued that having a minor play the role of a bound individual in a performance centered on domestic obsession was "unnecessary" and "not right," regardless of the artistic intent.

Artistic Expression vs Sensitivity

Despite the criticism, a large section of the SEVENTEEN fandom, known as Carats, has come to Hoshi’s defense. They emphasise that the concert was a professional production where every movement was scripted and supervised by staff. "Everything was planned and practiced many times," one fan noted in a viral thread. "It was like a scene in a movie or play, not real life. The goal was to show something bad and not to support or promote it." Supporters argue that K-pop idols should be allowed to explore mature or dark concepts in their solo work, much like actors in a psychological thriller. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi & Woozi Went Sleeveless During The Group's Bangkok Tour Stop, ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Industry Background

This is not the first time K-pop performances from the "Third Generation" era (roughly 2012–2017) have faced modern-day scrutiny. As global standards for K-pop evolve, older content is frequently re-evaluated by newer fans. Neither Pledis Entertainment nor the artists involved have issued a statement Hoshi regarding the resurfaced clip, as it pertains to a decade-old performance.

