One year after the tragic death of actress Kim Sae Ron, friends and colleagues in the South Korean entertainment industry are paying tribute to the former child star. On February 16, 2026, actress Lee Young Yoo shared a series of heartfelt photos on social media to honour her late friend, marking a year since the industry lost one of its most recognisable young talents.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul home on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. Her death, which was later ruled a suicide, came after a tumultuous period in her professional and personal life.

Lee Young Yoo’s Heartfelt Tribute to Kim Sae Ron

Lee Young-yoo, who appeared alongside Kim in the 2013 MBC drama The Queen’s Classroom, posted a moving message to her Instagram account on Monday. "Our Ron, I will never forget you for a day and will love you for life," she wrote.

The post included photos of a memorial space dedicated to Kim, featuring a portrait of the actress smiling while holding her pet cat. The tribute resonated with fans who have continued to mourn the actress, whose career spanned nearly two decades.

A Career of Early Promise and Recent Struggle

Born in 2000, Kim Sae-ron debuted as a child model before gaining international acclaim at the age of nine in the film A Brand New Life. She became a household name following her performance in the 2010 hit The Man from Nowhere, starring opposite Won Bin.

However, her career faced a significant turning point in May 2022 following a driving under the influence (DUI) incident in Gangnam. The accident caused property damage and a temporary power outage, leading to a public backlash that stalled her career. Despite attempts to return to the screen, including a role in the Netflix series Bloodhounds, much of her screen time was reduced, and she later withdrew from several projects, citing health issues.

The anniversary of Kim’s passing remains inextricably linked to actor Kim Soo-hyun, as she died on his 37th birthday. This "tragic coincidence" fueled intense public scrutiny and a subsequent legal battle that has lasted throughout the past year. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Lawyers Release 150 Personal Letters to ‘Real Lover’, Dismiss Underage Romance Allegations.

In March 2025, shortly after her death, allegations surfaced suggesting the two had been in a long-term relationship dating back to when Kim Sae Ron was a minor. While Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, admitted to a relationship that occurred after she became an adult, they staunchly denied claims of any underage involvement.

