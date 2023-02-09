Valentine's Day is upon us and the lucky ones must be thinking about what to do on dates. These days, the best ideas for the same can be found in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. The name should surprise you at all. Nam Joo Hyuk's Jung Joon Hyung and Lee Sung Kyung's Kim Bok Joo had the most outrageous, whacky and crazy relationship. They didn't have the usual meet-cute way of falling in love. But most of it happened through threats, fights, and blackmail. Yet they made the most amazing Kdrama couple ever! But in the midst of all this, they ended up giving us some unique date ideas. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Be Melodramatic - 7 Female Friendships In Kdramas That Deserve To Be Hyped As Much As Bromances.

What's significant and different about these ideas is they are a perfect mix of the usual and cozy. Let us tell you five of them.

Amusement park, but with a difference

Going on a date at amusement parks is perhaps the most common activity for couples in South Korea as you will find in nearly every romantic series. But in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, it's not the place but this particular that works more for us. Drinking cola from the same glass and the two stark looks on their faces...so beautiful!

Bunk it on the rooftop

This is one of our favourite romantic scenes from the series. The way Joo Hyuk and Sung Kyung embrace each other on a bunk bed on a rooftop with those lights behind them... this is the most economical and hugely romantic date idea you will ever find.

kim bok joo sumpaaa kek senyum senyum sendiri liat scene ini nderr😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cXdnUEsmQR — yawnbzn (@lulumellanii) February 9, 2023

Feed fest

You may take your valentine for some pocket-friendly food tour for some street side delicacy. Or maybe a cup of tea... nothing makes conversations and feelings deeper than chai!

A working date

It's a weekday, so many may not have the time for a date. How about you have a quick date during lunch hours? Here's what you can do here. Nam Joo hyuk’s Agency Responds to Start-Up Actor’s School Bullying Allegations - Read Statement.

With a view

Find a beautiful place and maybe confess your love... Just like Nam Joo Hyuk

We are pretty sure there must be other scenes that qualify to be a great date destination, but for us, these scenes are our favourites. The only thing missing is to find a date to go on these dates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).