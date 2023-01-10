While Korean dramas are all things good, there were a few things that were disturbing. One of them was the vile second female lead in old Korean dramas. It was a norm to have an understanding male second lead but an extremely vindictive and vicious second female lead. The latter keeps scheming against the heroine for the affection of the hero. Fortunately, the new lot of show makers have distanced themselves from this foul system to create some amazing female friendships on screen. Song Hye kyo in Glory, Jung So-min in Alchemy Of Souls: 5 Kdrama Good Girls Turned Bad in 2022.

So move over bromances, these seven shows have done an amazing job with female friendships or as they call it 'Sismance'.

Business Proposal

Generally, Korean love stories are on a rich man and a seemingly poor heroine. Here, the same dynamics exist between the two female leads, only they are best friends. The charcters Shin Ha Ri and Jin Yeong Seo are classic as they navigate their love and professional life while helping each other out.

Thirty Nine

A mature story of friendship, that's what Thirty Nine primarily is. An age where women are looked upon condescendingly but the three ladies here were squad goals. When one of them got diagnosed with a terminal illness, they stood for her like a rock. In the end, you are only left with these people who will be with you always, that's what friendships are for.

Search WWW

Three eccentric women who do crazy things together. We feel this can almost be a genre - hate to love female friendships. They are so thick as thieves here that when it comes to let out steam on a wrong man, they do it together!

Twenty Five Twenty One

A rivalry that turned into a friendship for life... thats how relatable this drama is. Na Hui Do and Ko Yurim's camaraderie moves from resentment to complete devotion. This friendship passes the test of time and shows to everyone, even two warring women can be true friends.

I want a friendship like Hee-do and Yu-rim's in Twenty Five Twenty One 💖 pic.twitter.com/FbBOIfW4SQ — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2022

Reply 1988

This is one of our favourites. Friendships mean the most when we grow older as you start losing people. Here, the mothers bond and band together to discuss their lives' struggles. It's so refreshing and so true. Often, elderly women are left alone but when they have each other they feel special. Such depiction is so rare in any industry! Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kim Go-eun, Park Eun-bin, Kim Hee-sun - 5 Kdrama Actresses Who Didn't Need A Man To Save The Day.

Melo Is My Nature

Three completely different women together bring purpose and sense to their lives. This is by far the best series on female friendships of Kdrama. It's unique yet you will find so many things relatable especially the way the girls navigate this life.

SOCORRO! 🗣️ Um dos melhores dramas de 2019 vai chegar na @NetflixBrasil dia 31 de janeiro. — #BeMelodramatic conta a história da vida cotidiana de três melhores amigas de 30 anos de idade. pic.twitter.com/LXspyFY3Jt — Doramas Brasil (@doramabra) January 4, 2023

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

You need people to hype you incessantly and at times, unncessarily. Kim Bok Joo's friends are that for her. They are strong not just physically but emotionally as well and together they form the power trio ready to go to any lengths for each other.

Which one is your favourite female friendships in kdramas?

