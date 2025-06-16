Popular South Korean actor Park Bo-gum celebrates his birthday on June 16. He has emerged as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, known for his charm and versatility across various roles in K-dramas. His ability to portray complex characters with depth and sincerity has captivated audiences, making him a household name. Here are five of his best roles that showcase his incredible talent. BLACKPINK Jisoo Birthday: From Romancing Jung Hae-In to Playing College Freshman in ‘Snowdrop’, 5 Reasons She’s a K-Drama Star Not Just the ‘Unnie’.

1. Reply 1988

In this nostalgic drama, Park Bo-gum plays Choi Taek, a talented and introverted baduk (Go) player. His endearing portrayal of a kind-hearted, gentle youth navigating friendship and first love resonated with viewers, making him a standout in the ensemble cast.

2. Love in the Moonlight

In this historical romance, Park Bo-gum shines as Lee Young, a crown prince disguised as a eunuch. His charming chemistry with co-star Kim Yoo-jung, along with his deft balance of humour and earnestness, created a captivating love story that has become a fan favourite.

3. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Portraying a kind-hearted young man with dreams of becoming a teacher,

's performance in this drama highlights his ability to connect emotionally with the audience. His character's journey of resilience and hope delivers a powerful message of perseverance.

4. Record of Youth

As an aspiring model and part-time barber, Park Bo-gum portrays Bong Soon-chan, who navigates the challenges of youth in the competitive world of showbiz. His relatable character struggles with dreams and family, allowing him to showcase his range as an actor.

5. Encounter

In this romantic drama, Park Bo-gum plays Kim Jin-hyuk, a free-spirited young man who crosses paths with a wealthy CEO played by Song Hye-kyo. Their unexpected encounter leads to a beautiful relationship, marked by both challenges and growth, displaying Park Bo-gum's ability to capture the nuances of love and connection.

These roles highlight Park Bo-gum’s extraordinary talent and ability to resonate with viewers, solidifying his place in the K-drama industry.

