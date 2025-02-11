Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin When the Stars Gossip has been grabbing all headlines ever since its premiere last month. The space romance K-Drama, which is streaming on Netflix, promises viewers an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, challenges and intrigue. The series created by Park Shin Woo follows the story of Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), who plays a charming space tourist who ventures into uncharted territories as a tourist along with Gong Hyo Jin's commander, Eve Kim, who embarks on her first mission as station commander. They navigate the challenges of survival while developing feelings for each other. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 6 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Gong Hyo-jin Lee Min-ho’s Space Romance Online.

‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 12

Episode 11 of When the Stars Gossip began with Eve Kim breaking up with Gong Ryong after she no longer wanted to continue their relationship as things had become too complicated. Ryong, on the other hand, was not happy with this and expressed his discontent over the decision. The episode later covered the events surrounding the station mishap and why Ryong stayed behind while the others returned to Earth.

Love Blossoms Between Gong Ryong and Eve

이 분위기 마치 퇴근한 아내 데리러 온 남편?! 달달 입맞춤부터 유사 상견례(?)까지❤️ [토일] 밤 9:20 | tvN#별들에게물어봐 #Whenthestarsgossip pic.twitter.com/gRNC3OsCER — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) February 11, 2025

Ex Trouble Looming for Ryong?

In episode 12 of When the Stars Gossip, Eve visits her ex, Ryong, to discuss the details of the report about the recent events at the space station. However, Ryong suggests a discussion at his quarters rather than working at a cyber cafe with hopes of rekindling their strained romance. As they spend time together for the report, this leads to a short moment of intimacy, which is interrupted by Go-eun (Ryong's ex) and her pet turtle.

Ryong and Eve Rekindle Their Out-of-Space Romance Despite Go-Eun’s Return?

Later, Chief Kang observes Ryong and Eve together, prompting him to review the surveillance footage from the space station. For the unversed, Ryong and Eve had consummated their relationship while they were dating and stranded on a space mission, which is not known to anyone. The episode also features a private conversation between Eve and Go-eun, where they discuss their past with Ryong at a restaurant. Both get heavily drunk and return to Ryong's place. While both women still want Ryong back in their lives, the man in demand only has eyes for Eve. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 5 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin’s Space Romance Online.

While the latest episode mainly focused on the investigations surrounding the space station mishap, revealing Ryong and Eve's intimate moment, another notable aspect was their budding romance, making it an engaging watch overall. A new episode of the tvN series premieres every Saturday and Sunday and is also available for streaming on Netflix.

