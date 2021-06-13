Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared her romantic mood on Sunday on social media. Karan Johar Jokes About Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput Having Any Chemistry in Raabta.

Kriti shared a cute video on Instagram where she, along with sister Nupur Sanon, can be seen making funny facial expressions sitting in a moving car while the popular Hemant Kumar song "Hai apna dil to awara" plays in the background.

In the video, Kriti wears a t shirt that reads: "Fragile, handle with care".

Captioning her video, the actress wrote: "My 'Fragile' heart is safe with her till it finds the one! @nupursanon."

Mumbai monsoons have certainly had a "romantic" impact on B-Town's leading ladies! Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared on social media that the Mumbai rains have left her in a romantic mood and she yearned for the person meant for her to show up. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik’s Horror-Comedy, Film To Release on April 14 2022!

Kangana took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful photograph of herself lost in thoughts. "Nothing's more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream. Who is meant for me please show up na," the actress captioned her photo along with a couple of red heart emojis!

