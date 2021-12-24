The jolly season of Christmas is here, and it brings with it an array of new movies that continue to spread the festive cheer. While there are various Christmas classics that one can easily fall back on, the newer Christmas movies lined up on various streaming platforms surely need your attention. If your plans for Christmas 2021 are to stay home and have some chill family time with hot cocoa, scrumptious feasts and binge movies, then here’s the list that you can rely on.

1. Happiest season

While we have seen far too many heterosexual love stories with the theme of Christmas, there are fairly minimal queer stories. And Happiest Season indeed is a brilliant addition to this list. This movie has it all, from discussing crucial topics to understanding the limits of love and having an overall heart-warming Christmas. Filled with drama and tension Happiest Season showcases some of the most brilliant performances by Kristen Steward, Dan Levy and Mackenzie Davis. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan’s Film On India’s First-Ever World Cup Win In 1983 Receives Positive Response From Critics.

2. The Princess Switch Series

If light-hearted, no stress, no fuss Christmas movies are your jam, then this Venessa Hudgens series has to be your go-to. With stories that will remind you of classic teenage rom-coms and twists and turn that is only expected in out-and-out dramas, this series is filled with all things unique and fun. And to say that it increasingly gets more and more fantasy-esk would be an understatement.

3. Single All The Way

The newest addition to the queer Christmas love stories, Single All The Way is undoubtedly one of the most wholesome movies to watch Tis Season. With strong friendships, mature characters and still oh those innocent lovey-dovey moments, this movie will surely leave you plastered with the biggest smiles.

4. A Christmas Prince

The fantasy that has stemmed many a game of choices, A Christmas Prince dabbles in the age-old plot of a layperson falling in love with the royal. But even so, the characters are stronger, more modern and have a unique way of connecting with you. With three movies to this franchise, A Christmas Prince series has a lot of drama, a whole lot of snow-clad Christmas trees and of course romance. Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes to Homeless Veterans in West LA as 'Greatest Christmas Gift'.

5. A California Christmas

What makes Christmas movies such a classic is the journey of a city woman who leaves behind her successful career to go back to her roots and fall in love with a small-towner. Well, Spoiler Alert, A California Christmas has a similar storyline but with the roles reversed. This movie, whose second part was recently released, captures a humble story that is based on family, farm and forgiveness.