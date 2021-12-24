Homeless Vets have an extreme shortage of affordable housing, difficulty finding and obtaining a livable income, and access to health care. Austrian naturalized American film actor and Former Politician Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his Christmas by donating tiny shelters to 25 unhoused veterans at the VA in West LA. While talking to host Elex Michaelson, Arnold said that "This is the greatest Christmas gift!”

Watch The Post Here:

"This is the greatest Christmas gift!” @Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets at the VA in West LA. For the first time in a long time, these vets are now off the streets. Watch @TheIssueIsShow for an exclusive tour & interview w Arnold & @PSchwarzeneggerpic.twitter.com/qaHkNpJ4Gj — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 24, 2021

Watch Arnold's Post Here:

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

