 Homeless Vets have an extreme shortage of affordable housing, difficulty finding and obtaining a livable income, and access to health care. Austrian naturalized American film actor and Former Politician Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his Christmas by donating tiny shelters to 25 unhoused veterans at the VA in West LA. While talking to host Elex Michaelson, Arnold said that "This is the greatest Christmas gift!”

Watch The Post Here:

Watch Arnold's Post Here: 

<

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)