Mallika Dua Says ‘Gaaliyaan Rukni Nahi Chahiye’ Amid INR 370 Biryani Row, Pranit More, and Sejal Pawar Controversy (View Post)

In a searing Instagram post that has quickly gone viral, celebrated comedian and actress Mallika Dua unleashed a torrent of criticism against the ongoing 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy, its central figures, comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra and the separate but equally alarming remarks made by Dr Sejal Pawar. Dua’s impassioned message reflects a growing public outrage over comments that have sparked a national debate on consent, misogyny, and accountability in comedy and public discourse. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip.

Mallika Dua Strongly Reacts to INR 370 Biryani Row, Pranit More, and Sejal Pawar

Mallika Dua held nothing back in her critique, directly addressing Himanshu Jangra's infamous 'INR 370 Biryani' comment. She stated, "Gaaliyaan rukni nahin chahiye, but let's be clear: Woh l*du, comedian/comic/artist nahin hai. Us Jhtu keede ke saath koi ladki date pe nahin gayi thi; let's be honest. Yeh roz 5 baar auto ke lite reject hota hai. He is a filthy scoundrel even in his C-grade made-up story. Uss jhtu ki jeb mein 370 kya 30 rupay bhi nahin hain. Vasooli vaale uske peeche lage rehte hain, I'm sure. He wasn't fired from his job because of your outrage. He was clearly a below-average keeda even at work and was dispensable."

Dua also took a sharp dig at comedian Pranit More, who hosted the show where Jangra's remarks were made and amplified the content. Beyond the biryani row, Dua extended her condemnation to Dr Sejal Pawar, referring to her as 'badtameez' and questioning her fundamental decency and professional competence in the medical field following her controversial comments about male cadavers.

Mallika Dua’s Fiery Reaction to the Ongoing ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row and Other Controversies Surrounding Pranit More’s Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

The 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy

The controversy ignited after a clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show went viral. In the video, a 21-year-old Gurugram-based web developer, Himanshu Jangra, recounted a date where he spent approximately INR 370 on chicken biryani. He then disturbingly implied an expectation of sexual favours in return, stating, "Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga" (I said, since I spent INR 370, I will definitely recover it). Jangra further detailed his persistent attempts to gain intimacy despite the woman's reluctance.

Pranit More, a 35-year-old former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, faced severe backlash for laughing at Jangra's comments, calling it "Peak Gurgaon content," and subsequently editing, subtitling, and uploading the problematic clip to his social media channels.

Key actions taken following the 'INR 370 Biryani' row:

Himanshu Jangra was terminated from his job at Starvik Design.

Pranit More issued a public apology citing a "lapse in judgment," stating the comments did not reflect his views, and later deactivated his Instagram account.

Maharashtra Cybercrime police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar on June 11, 2026. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned More and Jangra on June 11, 2026, for a hearing on June 22, 2026.

Mumbai Police launched a viral social media campaign with the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent, emphasising that consent cannot be bought or assumed.

Sejal Pawar's Cadaver Remarks Spark Fresh Outrage

Adding to the controversies surrounding Pranit More's shows, another viral clip featured Dr Sejal Pawar, reportedly associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital. In the video, Pawar allegedly joked about comparing the sizes of male cadavers' private parts with her colleagues during medical studies or autopsies. These remarks triggered widespread condemnation for being insensitive and disrespectful towards deceased individuals used for medical education.

Following the intense criticism, Dr Sejal Pawar issued an apology, acknowledging responsibility for her words, and subsequently made her Instagram account private before deactivating it. She, too, is among those against whom an FIR has been registered by Maharashtra Cybercrime police. ‘INR 370 Biryani’: Maharashtra Cyber Books Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar Over Obscene Content.

The 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy has garnered reactions from numerous celebrities and public figures. Actors such as Kriti Kharbanda, Rashami Desai, Ayesha Khan, Malti Chahar, and Poonam Pandey have publicly condemned the remarks. Content creators like Kusha Kapila and Khushboo Patani have also spoken out, stressing the importance of accountability in comedy. Comedian Munawar Faruqui indirectly addressed the issue, tweeting, "Stop calling it a comedy show."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mallika Dua). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).