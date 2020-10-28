In a shocking incident, TV actress Malvi Malhotra, was stabbed a few days back by producer Yogesh Kumar. The actress who is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital was stabbed thrice. Recalling about her stabbing, Malvi revealed to Bombay Times, "I had just come from Dubai, I was there for 15 days. I thought the harassment would stop. But Yogesh stalked me on the phone even there, and even when I blocked him, he was at it from different numbers. After my meeting which happened at a cafe in Seven Bunglows (Andheri), I was walking back home since my home is just 5 minutes away from that coffee shop." Malvi Malhotra, Actress, Gets Stabbed With A Knife By Producer Yogesh Kumar: Reports.

"Suddenly, Yogesh came in a car and said that I should talk to him and why I was avoiding him. I told him to stop the tamasha. Instead, he got down from the car and stabbed me in my stomach. Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly. The fingers region in my left hand also got inflicted with bruises. I went down on the ground as I had started to bleed profusely," recalled the actress. Malvi Malhotra Stabbing Case: Actress Seeks Help From Kangana Ranaut as They Belong to Same Town.

She revealed that a few bystanders took her to the hospital. "There were a few people who were cycling on that road when the incident happened. They brought me to the hospital."

Talking about Yogesh and how they met, Malvi revealed to the portal, "It was our third meeting. I had met him on professional grounds twice before in January 2020, he said he wanted to cast me in a music video he was making. He has worked with many established actors from TV. At this third meeting, he told me that he loves me and wants to marry me. I politely told him that is not possible but we can still remain friends. After that, I refrained from meeting him."

Malvi revealed that Yogesh did take a step back only to start stalking her again. "He started messaging me and I knew he was clearly on some other trip. I had to clearly tell him to stop it. It was getting too much; once he waited for 10 hours outside my building."

Malvi's friend, actor Prashant Bajaj has been by the actress' side ever since the incident. Talking to the portal, he said, "Whatever has happened is terrible. Malvi is in deep pain and agony. I still can't forget the phone from Malvi's call 'bachao mujhe, woh mujhe chaaku maar raha hai' that night. I think it happened around 8.30 pm. Even when she doses off for a while, Malvi thinks that someone is inserting a knife into her mouth. Malvi's parents are expected to be in Mumbai (arriving from Himachal Pradesh) by tomorrow or day-after."

"I think it will take 2-3 months before I am alright. Right now, the fingers of my left hand are not moving. The knife incision in my stomach was about 1.5 inches," concluded Malvi. She also revealed that she had to undergo a plastic surgery as well. We wish the actress a speedy recovery!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).