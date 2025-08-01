Malvi Malhotra is receiving well-deserved acclaim for her performance in the July 18 release Jenma Natchathiram, which continues to enjoy a run in the theatres. Her portrayal in the horror thriller has stood out, with several Jenma Natchathiram reviews highlighting her compelling screen presence and expressive performance. Malvi brings both charm and emotional nuance to her role, earning praise from critics and viewers alike. Her scenes have been particularly appreciated for their authenticity and depth, adding to the Tamil film’s overall appeal. ‘Let Her Enjoy Her Few Minutes of Fame’: Vijay Sethupathi Reacts to Casting Couch Allegations, Denies Accusations and Files Cybercrime Complaint (View Post).

Malvi Malhotra on ‘Jenma Natchathiram’

Reflecting on the response, Malvi shared, “It’s incredibly heartening to see the love coming in for Jenma Natchathiram. I poured my heart into this character, and to see that connect with people is the most rewarding feeling.” Malvi Malhotra Opens Up On Her Stabbing, Reveals Her Attacker Yogesh Kumar Wanted to Injure Her Face.

Before the film’s release, the actress told IANS, “Jenma Natchathiram is very close to my heart, as a lot of effort has gone into the process. I am playing the lead role in the film and the movie is a beautiful blend and mix of horror thriller and romance. It made me explore different layers of my personality as an artiste in the same project itself and no wonder, it was a wonderful learning curve for me. My director B Manivarman has entrusted a lot of faith in my abilities and I have done my best to stand up to the expectations."

She added about the trailer response, "The reactions to the trailer are truly heartwarming and no wonder, I can't wait for the film to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025. What makes me the happiest is that not just Tamil, the movie will eventually have a release in Hindi in Bollywood as well. All the hard work and efforts are done. Now, fingers crossed and currently, I am hopeful and positive about receiving love from the audience, both in the South as well as Bollywood.”

‘Jenma Natchathiram’ Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Jenma Natchathiram grossed INR 2.73 crore in its first 6 days in India. Jenma Natchathiram stars Taman Akshaan opposite Malvi Malhotra.

Has ‘Jenma Natchathiram Part 2’ Been Announced?

With the film performing well at the box office, buzz is already building for a sequel. Sources close to the production have hinted that Jenma Natchatiram Part 2 is in the works – and promises to be bigger, bolder, and more gripping. Let’s wait and watch for a formal announcement from the makers.

