NYLA Talent recently received the highest honor at the International Presentation of Performers in Orlando, Studio of the Year. Lead by an all-star team and CEO, Courtney Stewart, our team also received over 1000 agent, manager, casting director callbacks. This is record-breaking for both the international event and our team at NYLA Talent. NYLA Talent specializes in the discovery, development, and promotion of aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers.

We bring together celebrity actors and coaches from Disney and Nickelodeon shows and agents and managers from across the globe. We look for talent with that special "it" factor, great personality, and a drive for success.

We have a physical office at the Hollywood Production Center in Hollywood, California, but most auditions are now online, leveling the playing field for superstar hopefuls. To audition, send a headshot and resume to contact@nylatalent.com and nylatalent.com. We are very selective and look for the best of the best. If you are new to the entertainment industry, we can guide you toward a successful career.

We are very proud to have won the highest award once again in 2021! We attribute this success to award-winning customer services and set ourselves apart by being bonded through the state of California, accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating, and insured. To keep up with current success stories, like and follow us @nylatalent.