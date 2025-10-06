The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 of October 5 was packed with fun, drama and surprises. Host Salman Khan kicked off the episode by greeting all the housemates and calling them to the garden for an engaging musical task. Each contestant was asked to pick a rocket and dedicate a song playing in the background to another housemate. The activity led to laughter and light-hearted moments as the contestants enjoyed the playful dedications. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Says ‘Bajaj Should Be Bajaoed Today’ to Abhishek Bajaj Over His Aggressive Behaviour in House.

Housemates Clash During Fun Dialogue Game

Salman followed up with another game where housemates had to guess dialogues about themselves being played on the speakers. This activity brought mixed reactions, with Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Farhana Bhatt and Zeishan Quadri expressing disappointment after hearing some contestants talking behind their backs. Tensions flared later when Nehal called Baseer a “gaddar,” sparking a heated exchange. Kunickaa Sadanand also called Ashnoor Kaur a “chant,” which left Ashnoor visibly upset, though Kunickaa claimed she was unfairly blamed.

Malti Chahar's Wildcard Entry

Deepak Chahar Brings Wildcard Malti Chahar

Adding to the excitement, cricketer Deepak Chahar graced the stage and played cricket with Salman Khan. The star cricketer then surprised everyone by introducing his sister, Malti Chahar, as a new wildcard contestant. Malti, who works as a writer, actor, and director, revealed that she would be bonding with Amaal Mallik’s group inside the house. Salman then announced the nominations and teased housemates by faking the elimination of Neelam Giri and Zeishan Quadri, before revealing there would be no eviction this week. Tanya Mittal admitted she would have fainted if Neelam had been eliminated.

Elvish Yadav Joins Virtually

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav made a virtual appearance, interacting with the housemates and leading some exciting games. He asked Mridul Tiwari to "buckle up" for a challenge, urged Amaal to accept Neelam's proposal, and encouraged the duo to dance together, with Amaal lifting Neelam during the performance. Elvish also praised Shehbaz Badesha's rap and played the "Vish" task, where contestants had to feed bitter juice to the housemate they disliked the most. During the task, he roasted Tanya Mittal, poking fun at her statements about her wealth.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19' Promo:

Elvish Yadav Confronts Pranit

In another significant moment, Elvish confronted Pranit More over passing lewd comments about his court trial in a snake venom case, reminding him not to label someone "guilty" without a conviction. Following this, Pranit, Mridul, and Kunickaa discussed Tanya's statements and their implications in the house. The episode concluded with Malti Chahar's entry as a wildcard contestant. All housemates welcomed her warmly, and discussions soon followed about how she would adapt to the dynamics of the house.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss 19, based on the Dutch Big Brother format, continues to entertain viewers with a mix of drama, games, and celebrity interactions. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed 18 seasons and three OTT seasons, currently airing on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

