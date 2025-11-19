Bigg Boss OTT contestant and popular influencer Armaan Malik has raised an alarm over the safety of his family, claiming that he and his children have been receiving death threats for the past month. Armaan took to Instagram to share a worrying update, urging the Punjab Police and state authorities to take urgent action before the situation worsens. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3′: Armaan Malik Answers Reporters’ Query Over His ‘Sex Schedule’ With Wives Payal and Kritika; Watch Viral Video!

Armaan Malik Shares Chilling Death Threat Audio

In a video message, Armaan said that the threats have become more intense in recent days, leaving him deeply disturbed. Referring to the audio clip he shared, he said, “Avi avi jo mujhe dhamki aayi hai, woh sunke na aapke rongte khade ho jayenge.” The attached audio featured an unknown voice issuing a chilling threat, “Apne bache ko bacha ke rakhiye, tujhe goli baad mein lagegi, tere bachchon ko pehle lagegi".

Armaan Malik Says Threats Target His Children

According to Armaan, this is not an isolated incident. The intimidating messages have been coming in consistently, and while he initially tried to ignore them, the repeated targeting of his children has left him terrified. The seriousness of the threat has also shaken his fanbase, who flooded his comments with messages of support. Armaan Malik is known for his unconventional family structure, living with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, a relationship that gained nationwide attention during Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. He is a father of four twins Ayaan and Tuba, son Chirayu from Payal and Zaid from Kritika.

Armaan Malik Fears for Kids Safety

The trio became one of the most talked-about families on the show, sparking debates, memes and massive fan reactions. Even after the season won by Sana Makbul the family has remained in the spotlight. As Armaan awaits a response from the authorities, he has made one thing clear: he fears for his children’s safety and hopes the Punjab Police will act before anything tragic takes place.

