Rapper Raja Kumari Shares a Throwback Pic as a Tribute to Late Legendary Musician Pandit Ravi Shankar

Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has paid a tribute to the late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and said that he was the first person to bless her. Raja Kumari took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of herself as a child posing with the sitar maestro.

She wrote: "Pandit Ravi Shankar was the first person to bless me in my artistic career. Whenever I doubted myself, I always remembered his words anointing me and felt that I could do anything." Raja Kumari said she used this image of him as a blessing.

Raja Kumari's Tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar

"I decided to use the image of him blessing me as the cover art for Believe in You...because in all essences, his blessings were always a reminder of why I should believe in myself #100yearsravishankar," she wrote. April 7, 2020, marked the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar