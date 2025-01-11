January 11 marks the birthdays of the likes of Rahul Dravid, Son Ye-jin, Kailash Satyarthi, Amrapali Dubey, Yolanda Hadid and so on. Former Indian captain and coach Rahul Dravid will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday. He is one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of cricket. Son Ye-jin, the South Korean actress who has acted in famous shows like Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain, also turns 43 on January 11. There are numerous other famous birthdays in the entertainment industry, like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Niyati Fatnani, Amrapali Dubey, Amanda Peet, Anu Aggarwal and so on. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 11? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 11, along with their year of birth. 11 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rahul Dravid Son Ye-jin Kailash Satyarthi Carroll Shelby William James Jason Connery Leroy Sané Jamie Vardy Emile Heskey Amrapali Dubey Niyati Fatnani Fatima Sana Shaikh Aja Naomi King Amanda Peet Yolanda Hadid Anju Mahendru Mohit Malik Mithoon Anu Aggarwal Vivaan Shah Kiran Rathod Shweta Basu Prasad Raja Kumari Kyle Richards Diana Gabaldon Mary J. Blige Babulal Marandi Shibu Soren G. Janardhana Reddy

