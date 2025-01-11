January 11 marks the birthdays of the likes of Rahul Dravid, Son Ye-jin, Kailash Satyarthi, Amrapali Dubey, Yolanda Hadid and so on. Former Indian captain and coach Rahul Dravid will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday. He is one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of cricket. Son Ye-jin, the South Korean actress who has acted in famous shows like Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain, also turns 43 on January 11. There are numerous other famous birthdays in the entertainment industry, like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Niyati Fatnani, Amrapali Dubey, Amanda Peet, Anu Aggarwal and so on. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 11? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 11, along with their year of birth. 11 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Rahul Dravid

  2. Son Ye-jin

  3. Kailash Satyarthi

  4. Carroll Shelby

  5. William James

  6. Jason Connery

  7. Leroy Sané

  8. Jamie Vardy

  9. Emile Heskey

  10. Amrapali Dubey

  11. Niyati Fatnani

  12. Fatima Sana Shaikh

  13. Aja Naomi King

  14. Amanda Peet

  15. Yolanda Hadid

  16. Anju Mahendru

  17. Mohit Malik

  18. Mithoon

  19. Anu Aggarwal

  20. Vivaan Shah

  21. Kiran Rathod

  22. Shweta Basu Prasad

  23. Raja Kumari

  24. Kyle Richards

  25. Diana Gabaldon

  26. Mary J. Blige

  27. Babulal Marandi

  28. Shibu Soren

  29. G. Janardhana Reddy

