West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee. Banerjee took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on the demise of the legendary actor. "Feluda' is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. Soumitra Chatterjee Death: Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Parambrata Mourn the Loss of the Legendary Actor

International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned," she wrote. "Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world," she added. Soumitra Chatterjee Dies: From Charulata to Ganashatru, the Best Satyajit Ray Movies Featuring the Actor That You Can Watch Online

Mamata Banerjee Remembers Legendary Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee fell sick in October 2020 and tested coronavirus positive.

With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end.