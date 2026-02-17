Kolkata, February 17: Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making several public-interest demands on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

He mentioned that Ramzan and Eid carry deep religious and social significance for the entire Muslim community. In that context, he proposed special allocation of ration items, formation of a task force to control market prices, provision of uninterrupted electricity and pure drinking water during Iftar and Sehri, additional train and bus services before Eid, not holding important exams during the Eid week, temporary change in office hours for the convenience of fasting workers and declaration of a minimum of three days of government holiday. Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries Announcing Ramzan Moon Sighting Results Today.

In a social media post, Chowdhury shared a copy of his letter to the Chief Minister and said, "On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister today and made several demands. Ramadan is not just a religious ritual; it is a symbol of restraint, compassion and social harmony. During this holy time, the government is responsible for taking necessary steps to ensure the daily needs and religious practices of the people without any disruption."

In the letter, he made proposals for implementation such as ensuring special allocation or supply at subsidised rates of rice, pulses, sugar, dates dried dates, and other essential items at ration shops, prevent abnormal price hikes of fruits and essential commodities during Ramzan, form a special task force for regular market monitoring and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the times of Iftar and Sehri.

"Arrange for adequate and safe drinking water supply during Sehri hours, especially in the early pre-dawn period, reduce passenger inconvenience by arranging additional trains and government bus services at least two weeks prior to Eid, consider not scheduling important examinations during the week in which Eid prayers are held, so that students can avoid difficulties caused by long-distance travel," he wrote in the letter. Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting ‘Impossible’ Due to Surya Grahan? How the Solar Eclipse Affects Ramzan Start Date.

He also demanded a minimum of three days of government holiday on the occasion of Eid. "If a holiday is declared one day before and one day after Eid, many working individuals who live hundreds of kilometers away from their workplace will be able to celebrate Eid properly with their families. This is also extremely important for strengthening family bonds, social harmony, and mental well-being," the Congress leader wrote in the letter.

Chowdhury said his proposals are not special privileges; rather, they reflect festive-time civic support and administrative compassion. "Just as the government takes special measures during other major festivals, similar steps during Ramadan and Eid would further strengthen social harmony and a sense of justice," he said.

