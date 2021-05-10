Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to social media to talk about the healing power of 'kajal' (kohl), which is worn as a part of makeup. Sona revealed that kohl helps her to deal with the pain around her in a special way. Sona Mohapatra: I Have Been Called A Mad Woman So Regularly That I Relate To 'Re Bawree' Song!

"There was a time when I couldn't step out without Kajal. All through college & then forever after.. my sisters @madhumitamohapatra @praticheemohapatra called me raccoon eyes cus I rubbed & spread the black in the course of the day. Was happy to be called anything cus deep inside I felt like a devi & smouldered in all my glory," Son wrote, along with a photograph of her wearing 'kajal' that she shared on Instagram. Sona Mohapatra Urges People Not To Amplify Violence Between Patients and Hospital Staff Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Sona Mohapatra's Instagram Post Below:

"I stopped for a few years in between .. why, I don't really know. Was in sync with my explorations in different aesthetic realms as an artist I think & the way I dress or adorn myself is always linked to that. Have gone back to the smoulder now. Helps me deal with the pain around me in some special way. #kajal #calm #darkisthenightcoldistheground #India #weshallovercome #powerful," she added.

