The music industry and fans were left surprised on Tuesday after Arijit Singh announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. While clarifying that he is not quitting music entirely, the singer said he will no longer accept new playback assignments and cited multiple personal reasons for the decision. Several artists from the fraternity have since shared their reactions, expressing respect and support for Arijit's choice.

Armaan Malik Shares Heartfelt Post on X - See Post

The soul knows when it’s time to change direction. What’s being offered no longer feeds its highest calling. I don’t know where the river meets the sea again, but I trust the current and the grace guiding it. Here’s to the magic ahead! thank you for everything you’ve given to… pic.twitter.com/0AmKviu6Da — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) January 28, 2026

Armaan Malik Shares Emotional Message

Singer Armaan Malik posted a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on trusting one's inner voice during major life decisions. Sharing a throwback picture with Arijit, Armaan wrote, "The soul knows when it's time to change direction. What's being offered no longer feeds its highest calling. I don't know where the river meets the sea again, but I trust the current and the grace guiding it. Here's to the magic ahead! thank you for everything you've given to the craft of playback singing @arijitsingh (sic)." Armaan and Arijit have collaborated on multiple songs over the years, making the moment especially personal for him.

Amaal Mallik Also Reacts

Armaan’s brother, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, also shared his thoughts on social media. He wrote, “So lost after hearing this….I don’t get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan.” He added, “If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro. Grateful to be born in your era. #ArijitSingh.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Announcement

Arijit confirmed his decision through an Instagram post, thanking fans for their continued support. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." He later clarified that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he will continue making music in other forms.

Reactions From the Music Fraternity

Several other artists have also reacted to the news. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sona Mohapatra shared messages acknowledging Arijit’s contribution to film music and wishing him well for the next phase of his journey. As discussions continue online, Arijit’s decision has sparked conversations about creative freedom and evolving paths within the music industry.

