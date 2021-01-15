In a uniquely designed musical and visual treat titled Re Bawree, featuring Sona Mahapatra, one finds it hard to miss the lines that elaborate the wounds festering on the body as well as the mind (of the collective womanhood). It's a subtle catharsis of sorts with a strong visual motif beautifully directed by Sheetal Menon. In her exclusive chat with LatestLY, Sona Mohapatra discussed the subtext and the unmissable substance of the beautifully crafted number.

"Re Bawree means a madwoman. I have been called a mad woman so regularly that I relate to Re Bawree song!" quips Sona only to add "If a woman has an opinion, take on things, and if she follows her heart, she is deemed as crazy. If a man has all those traits, then they say the man has a personality! If it's a woman showing these characteristics then they turn around and call her a mad woman! We are a complex country. There are too many kinds and women are quickly judged. " Sona Mohapatra was Asked 'Why all Feminists Have to Show Cleavage in Order to Compete With Men', Her Classic Reply Will Win You Over

The song is originally from the film Taish director Bijoy Nambibar who has a penchant for unique, independent music which is in alignment with the essence of the aforementioned song. "Nambiar doesn't allow commercial considerations to dictate the beauty of independent music and artists. Re Bawree features and celebrates women of all ages by bringing them to the center stage of the narrative. So, it's a welcome change indeed especially because the past 4 to 5 years have been really depressing for the independent music creators as the mainstream film music was majorly about regurgitating the old songs and packaging them as something new," maintains Sona. Sona Mohapatra Accuses Kangana Ranaut of Using SSR’s Tragic Death to Play Messiah of the Masses, Calls It the 'Worst Act of Opportunism' (Read Tweet)

"The feedback I am getting is very descriptive from the makers and it is overwhelming for me because singing Re Bawree is miles away from my comfort zone or who I majorly am as an artist, and what it has turned out to be is quite interesting," explains the celebrates singer about the song that has a strong piece of commentary about it. "Women with a strong opinion are perceived to be aggressive and they are tagged as mad women like I am, and that's what Re Bawree encapsulates and perhaps celebrates," she concludes.

