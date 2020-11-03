Shekhar Suman never refrains from putting out his opinions on social media. He unapologetically has slammed many Bollywood stars in the past for not taking a stand. He was one of the few actors who took a stern stand when it came to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The actor, who feels that Sushant was indeed murdered, is often seen tweeting about the progress of the case and sharing his opinions on it. Now, with his new tweet, the 57-year-old actor has yet again taken a jibe on stars for condemning the France killings. Shekhar Suman Seeks Reinvestigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Postmortem, Says ‘The Suicide Narrative Was Set from Before’.

The veteran actor was pretty upset with the fact that the stars who are talking about the killings in France, were mum when it came to SSR's case. Penning his anger down, Shekhar Suman wrote, "France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha." France Terror Attacks: PM Narendra Modi Issues Condemnation, Tweets 'India Stands With France in Fight Against Terrorism'.

Check Out Shekhar Suman’s Twitter Post Here:

France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 2, 2020

Earlier, in relation to SSR's suicide case, Shekhar Suman had taken a jibe at Bollywood stars and said, "All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.#SushantJusticeNow.”

Anubhav Sinha, Sona Mohapatra, Ranvir Shorey were amongst the many stars who condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the deceased.

