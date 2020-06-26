At least 50 women teachers on Friday marched to the residence of popular Malayalam actor Sreenivasan asking him to apologise for his remarks against Anganwadi teachers. Shouting slogans against the actor, the teachers said that if Sreenivasan fails to apologise, they will seek legal recourse. Following COVID-19 norms in place, the protesters maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks took part in the march. Sreenivasan in Legal Trouble After Kerala Women’s Commission Registers Case Against Malayalam Actor for His Remarks on Anganwadi Teachers.

In an interview with a vernacular TV channel, Sreenivasan turned critical about the Anganwadi teachers here and said they are people who have no qualifications at all, while in countries like Japan and others those who teach children are qualified in psychiatry and psychology. "This is one profession where one has to have a lot of patience and the children are exposed to them and it's their qualities they acquire," was the statement he made.

The association approached Shahida Kamal - a member of the Kerala Women's Commission and gave the complaint and this is being looked into. Sreenivasan is an actor, writer and director and his films have won him a lot of acclaim.

