Sharwnanad's recent theatrical release Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will soon get released on the OTT platform. Billed to be a family drama, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu hit the marquee on March 4 and opened to good reports. So, the makers seem to have decided to release the movie online, and reports suggest SonyLIV will gear up for the premiere soon. Agent: Mammootty Joins The Sets Of Director Surender Reddy’s Film; Makers Release The Megastar’s Look As The ‘Ruthless Saviour’.

Normally, the OTT release for any movie is planned only after four weeks of its theatrical release. Keeping this constraint in consideration, it is believed that Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will be available from the first week of April. However, this is just a tentative OTT release plan for now and official communication to this effect will be made in the due course. RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-Starrer Are Planning To Hold a Massive Pre-Release Event in the Telugu States.

With biggies like 'Radhe Shyam' and 'RRR' lined up for theatrical release in March, it is nearly impossible for the makers of 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' to keep hold of theatres in the twin Telugu states. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu stars Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and others in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).