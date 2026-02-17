Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. According to reports from India Today, the couple has established a stringent no-phone policy for their guests to ensure total privacy and prevent unauthorised images from circulating online. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation Card Leaked? Feb 26 Intimate Ceremony To Be Followed by Grand Reception on THIS Date.

The move comes alongside plans for a month-long sabbatical following the nuptials, where the stars intend to step away from the limelight to focus on their new chapter.

Strict Privacy Measures for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding

To maintain the sanctity of the private event, the couple is taking significant steps to secure the venue. Beyond the guest restrictions, the professional photography and videography teams have reportedly been required to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs).

A source close to the development told India Today, "It's a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs."

In a departure from typical high-profile celebrity weddings, the ceremony will reportedly exclude members of the film fraternity, focusing strictly on immediate family and the couple's closest inner circle.

A Traditional Approach to Union

The lead-up to the wedding has been marked by traditional rituals. Two pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken place: one hosted by Mandanna’s maternal relatives and another by Deverakonda’s family.

Further emphasising their understated approach, the couple reportedly sent out handwritten notes to friends and family. These personal invitations requested only blessings and explicitly asked guests not to bring gifts, reflecting their desire for a simple, heartfelt celebration.

Post-Wedding Plans and Grand Reception

While the Udaipur ceremony remains closed to the public, a larger celebration is on the horizon. A leaked wedding invite suggests the couple will host a grand reception for industry colleagues and friends on March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Following these festivities, both actors plan to go on a month-long break. This intentional "digital detox" will allow the pair to disconnect from their demanding professional schedules, including Mandanna's work on Pushpa 2 and the upcoming Cocktail 2, and Deverakonda's future projects. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumours As Paps Wish Her ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

The union follows years of intense public speculation regarding their relationship. The duo first shared the screen in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Despite frequently being spotted together, they remained guarded about their personal lives until recent reports of a private engagement in October 2025 surfaced.

