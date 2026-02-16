Speculation surrounding the long-rumoured relationship between actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reached a fever pitch on Monday after a digital image, purportedly of their wedding invitation, began circulating on social media. The leaked invite suggests the couple will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2026, followed by a high-profile reception in March. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumours As Paps Wish Her ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation

The digital card, which has been widely shared across fan communities and news portals, features an elegant design headlined with Vijay Deverakonda’s name. It includes a personal message written on behalf of both actors, stating, "With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony."

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding and Reception Details Revealed in Alleged Invitation Card

The invitation further invites guests to a grand wedding reception scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The note is signed off simply as "Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Intimate Wedding in Udaipur

While the reception is set for Hyderabad, reports indicate that the wedding itself will be a private affair held at a heritage palace in Udaipur. Sources close to the actors suggest the couple chose a destination wedding to maintain privacy, similar to their rumoured engagement in October 2025.

The choice of venue follows weeks of intense social media activity after influencers spotted elaborate decorations at Udaipur’s City Palace earlier this month. While initial rumours pointed toward an early February date, the latest leak appears to align with previous industry whispers of a late-month ceremony.

Recent Public Appearances

Adding fuel to the fire, the duo was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport late Sunday night. Although they exited the airport separately to avoid the paparazzi's lenses, they were seen departing in the same vehicle.

Observers noted that Vijay has reportedly requested a two-week break from his filming schedules, presumably to oversee final wedding preparations. Despite the viral nature of the invitation, neither actor’s official representatives has confirmed its authenticity.

A Long-Awaited Union

Rashmika and Vijay's chemistry has been a subject of public fascination since they starred together in the blockbusters Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

For years, the pair has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, often dismissing dating rumours as mere friendship. However, the recent string of "leaked" details and public sightings suggests that an official announcement may be imminent as the February 26 date approaches.

