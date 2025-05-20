The ongoing divorce proceedings between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi are growing more complicated by the day. Recently, the Siren actor shared a lengthy note addressing Aarti’s accusations that he abandoned his responsibilities as a father and has been making public appearances with his rumoured girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. In response, Ravi Mohan made shocking claims against Aarti, stating he is being denied access to his sons. He also described himself as a survivor of mental, emotional, and physical abuse during their time together. Now, Aarti Ravi has issued a detailed statement addressing the actor's latest allegations. ‘When My Integrity Is Questioned…’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Silence on Marital Controversy With Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi, Refutes Claims of Financial Neglect Towards Their Children – See Statement.

Aarti Ravi Reveals a ‘Third Person’ Broke Her Marriage With Ravi Mohan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (May 20), Aarti Ravi shared a detailed note responding to Ravi Mohan's allegations of being a controlling wife and subjecting him to abuse and isolation. She started her note with "There is little space for those who choose dignity over drama. Recent manipulations leave me no choice but to speak one last time. Money, power, interference or control - none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us."

Aarti Ravi Responds to Ravi Mohan’s Allegations in Her Final Note

Hinting at an affair between Ravi Mohan and singer Keneeshaa Francis even before their divorce, Aarti Ravi said, "'The light of your life' only brought darkness to ours. Thats the truth. This person was already in the picture long before any divorce paperswere signed. This isn't guesswork. I have proof." Responding to the allegations of abuse, Aarti wrote, "Its not tragic - its almost comical to imagine that a six foot man was somehow held hostage by a 5'2" petite woman.

Arti also responded to the allegations about her deliberately keeping Ravi Mohan away from their kids. She said that the actor had seen them four times last year. She even stated that their phones were not blocked, but they were definitely heartbroken by the events. She said, "Our children have made it clear: they feel safe seeing him only in familiar places like their paternal grandparents' home our office." Talking about her sacrifices, Arti revealed how she gave up her career and dreams to support her husband, despite having a master's degree from the UK. ‘Amid All the Noise…’: Following Dating Rumours With Ravi Mohan, Singer Keneeshaa Francis Shares Cryptic Note on ‘New Beginnings’ (View Post).

She concluded her note by thanking the press, social media, and public for their support during the recent drama.

