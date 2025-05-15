Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has been grabbing headlines over the past few days due to his personal life. As videos of the Ponniyin Selvan actor with singer and spiritual therapist Keneshaa Francis went viral on the internet, Ravi Mohan's estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, shared an emotional note in which she opened up about the financial struggles and distress caused to her and her children after the actor abandoned them. Ravi Mohan, who had maintained his silence since the start of the drama, finally broke his silence and issued a detailed press statement countering the allegations made by Aarti Ravi amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. ‘For My Sons, I Speak’: Aarti Ravi’s Explosive Statement Slams Ravi Mohan After His Public Outing With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis.

Ravi Mohan Calls Out Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi

In her statement last week, Aarti Ravi said that she has faced "cruel whispers, accusations and allegations" in silence for over a year just for the sake of their children (Aarav, Ayaan). The statement came in the wake of Ravi Mohan attending a wedding with Keneeshaa Franchis, photos and videos of which triggered fresh speculations. Amid all this, Ravi Mohan shared a lengthy statement claiming that he has been subjected to years of "physical, mental, emotional and financial abuse" during their marriage. He wrote, "My silence was not a weakness - it was survival. But when my integrity is questioned by those who don't know my journey or my scars , I must speak."

Ravi Mohan Breaks Silence on Allegations Made by Aarti Ravi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Mohan (@iam_ravimohan)

A part of Ravi Mohan's statement read, "I have built my career through resilience and hard work. I will not allow anyone from my past ties in marriage to manipulate cheap sympathy for personal gain or borrowed fame. This isn't a game to me. Its my life, my truth and my healing." The actor also mentioned that he has informed his family and close friends about his decision to file for divorce and requested everyone to not "speculate or assign blame" on anyone. Who Is Keneeshaa Francis? Know All About Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Amid Split From His Wife Aarti.

Ravi Mohan also denied Aarti Ravi's allegations of abandonment and financial neglect and wrote, "I have only decided to leave my ex-wife in marriage, NOT MY KIDS. My children are my eternal pride and happiness and I will do all things better than best for the two boys I live my life for." He also revealed being "deliberately kept away" from their children since their separation. Ravi Mohan also mentioned Keneeshaa Francis, calling her a "beautiful companion" for being there when he was at his lowest.

