After a 38-year gap since Nayagan (1987), director Mani Ratnam and acting legend Kamal Haasan reunite for Thug Life - another gangster drama in the same vein. Notably, Ratnam and Haasan have co-written the screenplay this time. The film features Silambarasan as a parallel lead alongside an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama.

'Thug Life' Cast That Almost Was

Few remember that Dulquer Salmaan was originally part of Thug Life's cast. Ratnam had previously directed the Malayalam star in the romantic hit Ok Kanmani, but Dulquer exited before shooting began due to scheduling conflicts with Lucky Baskhar. Similarly, Jayam Ravi (credited as Ravi Mohan) also departed. Their roles ultimately went to Silambarasan (as Amar, Kamal's foster son) and Ashok Selvan (as Jai Royappa, an honest officer determined to dismantle Sakthivel's empire).

Mixed Reception for 'Thug Life'

Now in theatres, Thug Life has garnered mixed-to-poor reviews and tepid audience response, with criticism focused on its weak screenplay and languid pacing. Interestingly, some viewers have expressed relief that Dulquer and Ravi aren't involved - though Silambarasan's performance has been widely praised. ‘Thug Life’ Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan’s Top-Notch Performances Fail To Save Mani Ratnam’s ‘Predictable’ Gangster Drama, Say Netizens.

The irony? Dulquer's replacement project Lucky Baskhar became his first INR 100 crore grosser and earned him the Best Actor (Critics) award at the 2025 Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

With Dulquer currently shooting for the Tamil film Kaantha, Telugu project Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, and making his Malayalam comeback with I'm Game, one might indeed wonder: did the star dodge a bullet?

