Even as actor Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi continue to trade charges against each other, a cryptic post on Instagram put out by singer Kaneeshaa, considered to be a close friend of actor Ravi Mohan, is fast garnering attention. ‘When My Integrity Is Questioned…’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Silence on Marital Controversy With Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi, Refutes Claims of Financial Neglect Towards Their Children – See Statement.

Kaneeshaa, who put up the cryptic post, which some consider to be a poem, wrote, "Levitating." The post she put up read, "Amidst all the noise, lays a silence in hope; Hushed struggle and an isolation within my soul, But sticks and stones quickly turning into resilience. I choose to grip in with music, turning scars into wisdom. From the sorrows deep, the spirit sings; Into tomorrow's dawns and new beginnings." It may be recalled that actor Ravi Mohan, in a statement in which he had refuted his wife's allegations a few days ago, had called Keneeshaa Francis, a spiritual therapist and singer, a “lifeline of support” during his darkest days.

Keneeshaa Francis Drops Cryptic Note Amid Ravi Mohan Dating Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENEESHAA (@keneeshaa1)

Ravi Mohan had said, "With regards to Keneeshaa Francis, who was initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me. She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot, in a night suit - when I was stripped of my wallet, my vehicles, documents, my belongings and even my basic dignity. Who Is Keneeshaa Francis? Know All About Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Amid Split From His Wife Aarti.

"Acknowledging the sensitivities of the situation, Keneeshaa didn't hesitate. She didn't flinch. She simply showed up. She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this, She carries light. "She saw all the battles I was fighting - legal, emotional, financial, and chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength. She reminded me that I carried light and deserved to be happy. And I will only pay this forward to every single person out there fighting silent battles. I hope you find a 'Light' in your life too. For what she has done for me, my parents, and my team who kept me going is one for the books and a much respectable one."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).