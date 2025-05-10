Tamil actor Ravi Mohan attended producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis on Friday, May 9. Their joint appearance comes months after Ravi Mohan announced separation from his former wife Aarti. Despite Ravi and Keneeshaa's previously stating that they are only friends, their recent appearance together has sparked fresh speculations surrounding their relationship. This was also the Siren actor's first public appearance with Keneeshaa since announcing a split from his former wife Aarti in 2024. Amid all this, let us know a bit about the Tamil star's new love interest. Aarti Ravi’s Explosive Instagram Post Accuses Husband Ravi Mohan of Abandonment and Financial Neglect Amid Divorce Battle.

Ravi Mohan-Keneeshaa Franci’s Photos and Videos at Ishari Ganesh’s Daughter’s Wedding Go Viral

On Friday (May 9), social media was flooded with pictures and videos of Ravi Mohan with Keneeshaa Francis at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding. For the occasion, the duo twinned in matching outfits. Ravi Mohan was seen in a golden tone shirt and dhoti, while Keneeshaa opted for a gold saree. As curious fans are searching for details about Keneeshaa online, here's everything you need to know about the singer and therapist.

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis’ Latest Public Appearance

Yes, It's Keneesha who is sitting behind #RaviMohan !! It's their life, let them live...pic.twitter.com/OeaDDBfZRP — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 9, 2025

Who Is Keneeshaa Francis?

Keneeshaa Francis first grabbed headlines in 2024 after gossip mills suggested that she was dating Ravi Mohan (then Jayam Ravi) following his spat with Aarti. So, who is Keneeshaa Francis? Born in Bengaluru, Keneeshaa is a singer and spiritual therapist, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. Her keen interest in psychology and healing led her to pursue a career as a therapist.

Starting her career with small gigs, Keneeshaa, through sheer hard work and talent, went on to lead high-profile events and is now well-known for her high-energy parties at clubs and events. According to reports, Ravi Mohan first met Keneeshaa during the launch of the song "Idhayam Solvatho". They met again when Ravi was struggling with his marriage to Aarti.

Keneeshaa Francis’ Instagram Post

Denying rumours about her involvement in the divorce between Ravi Mohan and Aarti, Keneesha Francis said, "What I see online are blatant accusations and outright lies. I can only remain silent for so long. I have no intention of allowing my integrity to be questioned by anyone." Talking about her social media, Keneesha is quite active on Instagram frequently updating fans about personal and professional life with vibrant psost. She has over 115k followers on the photo-sharing platform with 79 posts at the time of writing. ‘For My Sons, I Speak’: Aarti Ravi’s Explosive Statement Slams Ravi Mohan After His Public Outing With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis.

As photos of Jayam Ravi and Keneeshaa Francis went viral online, Aarti took to her Instagram to share a note expressing the financial difficulties she is facing amid the marital tension. She expressed how she had endured pain for such a long time in silence for the sake of their children. She wrote, "The man I once stood beside...has not just walked away from me- but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour." Reacting to the post, netizens came out in support of Aarti, praising her for her strength amid the tough times.

