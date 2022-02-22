As Nani turns a year older on February 24, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' updated his fans and followers regarding the same. Unveiling a funny poster from the movie, 'Ante Sundaraniki' producers said, "Sundar Barthhday Blast' (Sundar's birthday blast) will surprise everyone." Ante Sundaraniki: New Poster of Nani's Film Trolls Telugu Cinema's Latest Trend of Blocking Two Release Dates, It Goes 'Full Season Blocked'!

Nani, who will appear in a witty role in 'Ante Sundaraniki' appears in traditional attire, while his expression makes him look innocent. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, well known for the movie 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura', the movie is bankrolled by the prestigious production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar has scored the music for this rom-com. Ante Sundaraniki: Nani as K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad Is a Perfect Poser in This First Look From the Telugu Film! (Watch Video).

While Nazriya Nazim will make her Telugu debut with 'Ante Sundaraniki', Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in key roles. It is reported that 'Ante Sundaraniki' has recently completed its shoot and is getting ready for a grand release in theatres soon.

