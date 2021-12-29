Tamil Director Arun Vaidyanathan, who is known for having made thrillers such as 'Achamundu Achamundu' and Mohanlal's 'Peruchazli', has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The director, who is known to travel frequently to the US, took to social media to share the news. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan Tests Positive for Omicron.

He said: "I went to Kumbh Mela and shot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets ... went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya ... but once I came to the US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film - no logic!" Vaidyanathan went on to add that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In his usual tongue-in-cheek way, he said: "I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now." Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Husband Karan Boolani Test Positive for COVID-19 – Reports.

Check Out Arun Vaidyanathan's Post Below:

He concluded on a reassuring note: "People who stayed in touch with me through WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media ... Relax. God bless everyone."

