Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake Yaanai in Hindi with actress Shraddha Kapoor starring opposite him. Talking about the same, Arun mentioned, "I am pleased to receive so much love for my performance in Yaanai. All the credits goes to Hari. We couldn't have asked for more." Yaanai Trailer: Arun Vijay Looks Fierce In The Upcoming Action Drama Helmed By Director Hari (Watch Video).

He adds, "If we were to make Yaanai in Hindi, I would love Rohit Shetty to direct the film because no one can match his vision when it comes to action-packed sequences." "It would be even more exciting to have Shraddha Kapoor opposite me. I have worked with her before, she is an amazing actress. I love her craft, so it would be great to work with her once again." Arun Vijay Reveals He Wants To Work With Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood.

Arun Vijay unravel the dark web of deceit and lies in his next Tamil Rockerz, which also marks the actor's OTT debut.

