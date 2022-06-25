Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who will be seen in the upcoming film Yaanai, expressed how he would love to do more projects in Bollywood and work with filmmakers Rajkummar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty. He said: "I had a great time shooting for Saaho, Bollywood fans loved my character. I cannot wait to do another project here. Agni Siragugal Teaser: Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay Face Off in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bansali and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood." The actor added: "I have seen all of their films. They have an eye for amazing content and together we can surely bring something entertaining and huge for the Indian audiences." Valimai: Arun Vijay Praises Ajith’s Action Thriller, Says ‘A Big Treat To All The Fans’.

Arun Vijay will be seen in Yaanai, Borrderr, Agni Siragugal and Sinam. His film Yaanai will hit the theatres on July 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2022 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).