Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in September 2025 triggered a huge wave of speculation on the internet. The actress, who played a pivotal role in the first instalment of the hit pan-India film in 2024, will not be returning for its sequel, as confirmed by the makers. Unconfirmed reports suggested that Deepika made demands for fixed working hours and a salary hike, which made the makers take the decision. According to the latest reports, Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas will now replace Deepika in Kalki 2. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel: Deepika Padukone Exits Film, Vyjayanthi Movies Says Project ‘Deserves Commitment and Much More’ (View Post).

Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Part 2

According to the latest reports, makers of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 are considering Priyanka Chopra as a potential replacement for Deepika Padukone in the film. Some other reports suggest that the makers are also considering popular South Indian actresses like Anushka Shetty and Sai Pallavi for the role. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the casting update.

Deepika Padukone’s Exit From ‘Kalki 2’

In September, makers of Kalki announced Deepika Padukone's exit from the film's upcoming sequel through a statement on social media. They wrote, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like @KALKI2898AD deserves that kind of commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Vyjayanthi Films’ Statement Announcing Deepika Padukone’s Exit From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Later, a report from Bollywood Hungama claimed that the actress demanded a 25per cent fee hike, an 8-hour work shift. The makers reportedly tried to negotiate with her, but she did not agree with their revised plans.

How Did Deepika Padukone Defend Her Demands?

While the internet was busy calling her "demanding" after the news about her exit from Kalki 2 broke, the actress later defended her actions and expressed her opinions about it. In a conversation with CNBC TV18, she said, "I have done this at my levels: this is not new to me. I think even as far as pay is considered, I have to deal with whatever comes with it. I don't even know what to call it, but I am someone who has always fought my battles silently. And for some strange reason, sometimes they become public, which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up. But yes, to fight my battles silently and ina dignified way is the way I know." ‘We Mistake Burnout for Commitment’: Deepika Padukone Says INR 500 Crore Films No Longer Impress Her After Exiting ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Spirit’, Calls Out Burnout Culture in Bollywood.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is set in a dystopian future in 2898 AD. The movie follows a group's mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's (Deepika Padukone) unborn child, believed to be the next avatar Kalki. The movie, also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, was released in June 2024 and collected INR 1000 crore at the global box office. A release date for Kalki 2 is yet to be announced.

