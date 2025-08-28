Makers of SS Rajamouli's Bahubali are planning a grand global release of their film on October 31, 2025. They recently unveiled a re-release teaser for the iconic fantasy action film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar in lead roles. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, it is a four-hour single film combining both parts of the series (Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)). It will also feature a few unreleased scenes that were not part of the original films. ‘Baahubali – The Epic’: S.S. Rajamouli’s Film Set To Hit Theatres on This Date, Director Confirms (View Post).

‘Bahubali: The Epic’ Teaser Unveiled

On Tuesday (August 26), the makers unveiled the teaser for Bahubali: The Epic, stirring excitement among fans. The one-minute, seventeen-second teaser begins with the words, "10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films, one name." It is followed by several iconic scenes from Baahubali 1 and 2, promising to take viewers back to Mahishmati with the same emotions and spectacular visuals.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Bahubali: The Epic’:

Netizens React to ‘Bahubali: The Epic’ Teaser

As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens flocked to the comments section to share their excitement. Fans loved the glimpse and hoped that the re-release version would also break records. Meanwhile, international viewers reacted to Baahubali: The Epic teaser, expressing interest in watching the mega blockbuster in theatres.

Global fans familiar with SS Rajamouli from Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR were equally thrilled. Since it was another project from the acclaimed filmmaker, their expectations were sky-high. One user wrote, "I have never seen these films, but I'm interested." Another wrote, "RRR was dope af. This looks like it will be lit, too." ‘The Raja Saab-Part 2’: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad Confirms There Will Be a Second Part to Prabhas-Maruthi’s Romantic Horror Comedy ‘The Raja Saab’.

Foreigners Express Excitement Over ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Release

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

About ‘Bahubali’ Franchise

Bahubali follows the story of Mahendra Baahubali, son of the late Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty), who learns the truth about the past and leads a rebellion to rightfully reclaim his throne from his evil uncle Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). Both films went on to become the highest-grossing movies in the country, with the first part collecting INR 650 crore and the second part INR 1,788.06 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).