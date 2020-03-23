Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Here’s What Contestant Alasandra Johnson Has to Say about Her Journey in the Controversial Reality TV Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Alasandra Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, had to be concluded due to the coronavirus outbreak. Endemol Shine India, the production house involved with the show, had shared a post a week ago in which it had mentioned, “We have currently announced a voluntary suspension of all our administrative and production department until further notice, in the light of the pandemic spread of COVID-19.” On the 74th day of the show, host Mohanlal entered the BB house to inform the contestants about the same. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Will Coronavirus Outbreak Affect the Telecast of Mohanlal’s Reality TV Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, which was aired on Asianet, was premiered in the first week of January 2020. There were 22 contestants who had participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. One of the contestants, air hostess Alasandra Johnson, shared a post on Instagram in which she not only shared few pics posing with the contestants and superstar Mohanlal, but also mentioned about her journey in the BB house. She wrote, “I am still not out from the uncontrollable happiness this show has gifted me. I Dnt knw how to express my happiness , thank u so much everyone for loving me , correcting me, treating me as a member of ur family this love is insane.” Confirmed! Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Superstar Mohanlal had entered Bigg Boss’ house to brief the contestants on why the show is being concluded. The host presented the contestants a memento and also sliced a cake to conclude Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.