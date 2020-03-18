Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Will Coronavirus Outbreak Affect the Telecast of Mohanlal’s Reality TV Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Host Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss is one of the popular controversial reality television shows across industries. Talking about Bigg Boss Malayalam, it is in its second season that commenced in the first week of January 2020. Hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the show has grabbed audiences’ attention and has become one of the most watched shows in Mollywood. But looks like the viewers might not get to watch the show in the days ahead. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar Gets Arrested By Kerala Police For Violating Laws Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, aired on Asianet channel, is produced by Endemol Shine India. The makers have issued a statement on Facebook in which it was cited, “We have currently announced a voluntary suspension of all our administrative and production department until further notice, in the light of the pandemic spread of COVID-19.” In the statement it was also clarified that, ‘The company has not experienced any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the organization’. This makes fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 wonder if the telecast of the show would be hampered or not. Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Rajith Kumar, His Fans Booked For Gathering At Kochi Airport Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here’s The Complete Statement Issued By Endemol Shine India

Many other production houses have stalled the shooting of their projects, films releasing in March have been postponed, and many other events have been called off due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Such actions are been taken in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.