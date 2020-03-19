Confirmed! Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohanlala in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And the dreaded Coronavirus has claimed quite a victim in the Malayalam entertainment industry. Nope, we aren't referring to a person here but a huge show. The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Kerala has led to the abrupt closure of the Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. Yes, you read that correctly. Asianet News has reported that the show has been shut down, keeping in mind the growing health concerns of the 300 plus crew members involved in the making of the show and also the remaining 10 contestants locked up in the house. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar Gets Arrested By Kerala Police For Violating Laws Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Endemol Shine India, the production house involved with the show released an official statement yesterday.

Read It Below:

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.#LetsFightCorona pic.twitter.com/xML1sfVjyd — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) March 17, 2020

Well, the contestants already spent 70 days inside the house playing their best game to win Bigg Boss. However, with the diktat that enforces shooting for television shows, films, ads and web series' to be shut immediately, they will be forced to return to the normal world with a heavy heart, considering only 20 days more in the house would have given them a winner. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Will Coronavirus Outbreak Affect the Telecast of Mohanlal’s Reality TV Show?.

Asianet News has now reported that the show has indeed been called off because of growing concerns towards everyone involved in the project and also that an official statement was due from the channel Asianet that telecasts Bigg Boss Malayalam. However, at the time of filing the story, both Asianet and Endemol did not release any official statement on the closure of the Mohanlal hosted show.