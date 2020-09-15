Each and every Bigg Boss season airing in 2020 will have all eyes tikaoed on them for one and one reason alone. How are the makers managing to risk locking up 14-16 contestants inside one albeit huge house, given how social distancing is the first and foremost operating procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic! While Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was the first to go on air with 16 contestants and everyone is doing just fine, next in line are Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Teaser: Kamal Haasan is 'Back to Work' As He Returns to Host the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Only yesterday, we put out a list of Bigg Boss 14's contestants. And now, as per galatta.com, here are the 14 names that will be locked in the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. Tamil Bigg Boss will be hosted by legendary Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: The Shooting of Kamal Haasan's Reality Show to Begin by the End of 2020?.

Check Out the List Below:

Anu Mohan:

View this post on Instagram #lalithamsundaram #malayalamcinema #staysafestayhome PC: @rahulmsathyan A post shared by anu mohan k (@anu_mohan_k) on May 19, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

Amritha Aiyer:

Karun Raman:

View this post on Instagram When ur candid pics look cute A post shared by Karun Raman Official (@karunraman) on Sep 4, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

Sanjana Singh:

Rio Raj:

Lakshmi Menon:

Shalu Shamu:

KPY Pugazh:

View this post on Instagram To get trendy dresses with cod option and free shipping @pink_yshoppy A post shared by Vijay Tv Pugazh (@vijaytvpugazh) on Sep 5, 2020 at 9:47pm PDT

Balaji Murugadoss:

VJ Rakshan:

View this post on Instagram 🔳 A post shared by Rakshan (@rakshan_vj) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Kiran Rathod:

View this post on Instagram #kiranrathod A post shared by Queen kiran rathod (@kiranrrathodd) on Aug 5, 2019 at 12:14am PDT

RJ Vinoth:

View this post on Instagram "மனநிறை வாழ்வாளன்" A post shared by RJ Vinoth (@rjvinoth) on Aug 2, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Shivani Narayanan

View this post on Instagram Red Hair , don’t care ❤️ A post shared by Shivani Narayanan (@shivani_narayanan) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

Sanam Shetty:

RJ Vicky

It is being said that the contestants will undergo COVID-19 tests and quarantine themselves, before getting locked up inside the house. The show's set has been erected at EVP Film City in the outskirts of Chennai. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is said to be going on air sometime in October first week.

