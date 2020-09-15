Each and every Bigg Boss season airing in 2020 will have all eyes tikaoed on them for one and one reason alone. How are the makers managing to risk locking up 14-16 contestants inside one albeit huge house, given how social distancing is the first and foremost operating procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic! While Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was the first to go on air with 16 contestants and everyone is doing just fine, next in line are Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Teaser: Kamal Haasan is 'Back to Work' As He Returns to Host the Reality Show (Watch Video).
Only yesterday, we put out a list of Bigg Boss 14's contestants. And now, as per galatta.com, here are the 14 names that will be locked in the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. Tamil Bigg Boss will be hosted by legendary Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: The Shooting of Kamal Haasan's Reality Show to Begin by the End of 2020?.
Check Out the List Below:
Anu Mohan:
Amritha Aiyer:
Karun Raman:
Sanjana Singh:
Rio Raj:
Lakshmi Menon:
Shalu Shamu:
KPY Pugazh:
Balaji Murugadoss:
VJ Rakshan:
Kiran Rathod:
RJ Vinoth:
Shivani Narayanan
Sanam Shetty:
RJ Vicky
It is being said that the contestants will undergo COVID-19 tests and quarantine themselves, before getting locked up inside the house. The show's set has been erected at EVP Film City in the outskirts of Chennai. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is said to be going on air sometime in October first week.
