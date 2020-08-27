Kamal Haasan is all set to return as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil's fourth season. As announced earlier, the teaser of the upcoming reality show has now been released and we bet fans of Haasan are more than excited to see him return with the exciting reality show. The teaser featuring Haasan is now here where he talks about getting back to work. The pandemic almost brought everything to a standstill and now things seem to be getting back on track. What better than to get your favourite reality-show back on TV, right?Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: The Shooting of Kamal Haasan's Reality Show to Begin by the End of 2020?

In the teaser video, Kamal Haasan talks about COVID-19 taking away jobs and livelihood of several people. The actor also speaks about the virus being dangerous and later states "we have to be safe." The veteran actor speaks about it's time to get back to work as he says, "But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work." While we are yet to learn about the premiere date of the show, we bet with this teaser, you'll hope it comes soon. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan, Shankar Give 1 Crore Each to Families of Crew Members Who Tragically Died in the Crane Accident On Set.

Check Out the Promo Here:

Not just Bigg Boss Tamil, but Bigg Boss Hindi and Telugu are also set to return soon. We have already seen the promos of Salman Khan returning to host the upcoming season. As for Bigg Boss Telugu, it will be hosted by Nagarjuna. It seems the reality-show format will be changing a few things this year due to the pandemic. Reports have suggested that the portions which were in earlier seasons shot with live-audiences may go through major changes.

