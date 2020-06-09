Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: The Shooting of Kamal Haasan's Reality Show to Begin by the End of 2020?

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss as a show is popular across different languages. While Salman Khan is a dear host when it comes to its Hindi version, Kamal Haasan makes it likeable in the Tamil language. The Chachi 420 actor is associated with the show since its very beginning but recent reports suggest if the makers are willing to ditch their new season this year. After the coronavirus outbreak in the country, certain reports suggested how the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning to discard their new season for safety reasons and that the show may directly return in 2021. Fortunately, if sources close to development are to believe, the reports are simply rumours and they are in fact planning their return already. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Prachi Mishra in a Traditional Ceremony (See Pics).

When Galatta Media got in touch with a source close to Vijay TV, they heard a positive development in the making. "Bigg Boss will happen later this year. There is a delay due to the pandemic but it will surely happen, and Kamal Haasan sir will be hosting the show just like the previous 3 seasons. We have already started to shoot for television series and the shoot for Bigg Boss isn’t far away. An official announcement regarding this will be made shortly," clarified the source while rubbishing stories of it getting shelved. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Suja Varunee’s Appearance on the TV Show ‘Speed Get Set Go’ Leaves Fans Excited (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan also has to resume working on Shankar's Indian sequel, post which he can allot date for the Bigg Boss shoot. While the earlier format had the show running in from June till September, the current scenario compelled them to tweak it a little. Hopefully, things will get back to normal and the announcement will be made to confirm the development. Stay tuned.